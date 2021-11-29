Transform Wealth LLC Sells 427 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

