IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

