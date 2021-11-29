Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $597.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $605.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

