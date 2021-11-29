Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $225.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

