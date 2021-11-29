Piper Sandler Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $125.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.