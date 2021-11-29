First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years.

FEI opened at $7.26 on Monday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

