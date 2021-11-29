Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magna International (NYSE: MGA):

11/12/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

10/14/2021 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

10/11/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/5/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Magna International stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

