Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 200,454 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $54.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

