Financial Analysis: Nuvera Communications (NUVR) versus Its Rivals

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS: NUVR) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nuvera Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million $9.84 million 9.36 Nuvera Communications Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.73

Nuvera Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvera Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications Competitors 908 2815 2707 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Nuvera Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvera Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Nuvera Communications Competitors -122.31% -36.78% 0.55%

Summary

Nuvera Communications rivals beat Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

