Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

