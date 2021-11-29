Critical Comparison: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.86 $10.47 million $0.88 8.73 Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.74 $12.73 million $1.73 7.95

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 32.00% 12.80% 1.25% Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riverview Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

