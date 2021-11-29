Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,993 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

EGP opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

