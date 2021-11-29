Head to Head Contrast: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) vs. Its Competitors

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fidelity D & D Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.
Profitability
This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp
|26.93%
|13.74%
|1.22%
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors
|27.45%
|11.91%
|1.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors
|1572
|7392
|6657
|357
|2.36
As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity D & D Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp
|$64.16 million
|$13.03 million
|12.51
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors
|$6.74 billion
|$1.18 billion
|11.20
Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Fidelity D & D Bancorp competitors beat Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.