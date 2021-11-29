Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

