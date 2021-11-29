Reviewing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 0 0 2.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 42.02% 11.49% 1.78% South Plains Financial 25.49% 15.61% 1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.05 $214.45 million $1.99 12.20 South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.92 $45.35 million $3.25 7.94

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

