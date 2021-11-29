iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

