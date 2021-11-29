Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

