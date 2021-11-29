Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $417,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $32.58 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.