Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

