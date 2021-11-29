SIX Price Up 440.9% This Week (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. SIX has a market capitalization of $109.90 million and $202.14 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 440.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SIX

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

