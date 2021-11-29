Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,728 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 244.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 411,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after buying an additional 292,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.18 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.