Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $820,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

VBK opened at $281.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.29 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

