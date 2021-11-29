Signata Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Signata has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $530,099.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00235380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

