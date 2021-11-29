Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 6,291 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,619,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,101,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

