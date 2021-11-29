Bangor Savings Bank Buys 381 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.