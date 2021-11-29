Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 700 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,767,225. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

