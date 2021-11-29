KickToken Price Reaches $0.0062 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 12% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00235380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,080,565 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.