ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 4,585.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPNFF opened at $0.09 on Monday. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

