iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Up 2,333.7% in November

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 2,333.7% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 45.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iFresh in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iFresh by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iFresh by 28.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iFresh in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $776,242.20, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -2.92. iFresh has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

