Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in November

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.66 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

