First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,103 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 33.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

