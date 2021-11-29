Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $523,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.