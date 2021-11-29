McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

McKesson has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $21.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

MCK opened at $221.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.88. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

