Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $11.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

