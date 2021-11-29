Cowen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cowen to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.