First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

