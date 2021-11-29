First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 630 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $139.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

