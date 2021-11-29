Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

