Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,200 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.