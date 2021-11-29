Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

