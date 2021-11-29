Fifth Third Bancorp Has $30.61 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 367.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $29.70 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

