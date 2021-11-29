City Holding Co. Acquires 787 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $252.71 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

