NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 99 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.98 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $445.60 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $590.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

