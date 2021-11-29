Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

