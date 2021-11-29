Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 763 ($9.97) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 454.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.12. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 305.60 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.