One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

