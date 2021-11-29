Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $103.06 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

