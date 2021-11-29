DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $12.95 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.13% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $300.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $309.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

