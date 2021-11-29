Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

