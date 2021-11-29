Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.